Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Position Decreased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 89,032 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $7,954,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 96,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,970,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,406,000 after buying an additional 202,196 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NTRS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Shares of NTRS opened at $105.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $107.96.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.