Norges Bank Takes $790.55 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,191,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,551,000. Norges Bank owned 1.01% of Canadian National Railway at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $117.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day moving average of $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $119.35.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.4803 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.10.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

