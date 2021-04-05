Norges Bank Makes New $866.68 Million Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,699,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,682,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after purchasing an additional 244,712 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after purchasing an additional 103,406 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.81.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $353.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.16 and a 1-year high of $379.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

