Norges Bank Makes New $732.68 Million Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,107,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,675,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.45.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHTR opened at $608.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $630.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.01 and a 52-week high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

