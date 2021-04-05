Norges Bank Invests $675.20 Million in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,082,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $675,196,000. Norges Bank owned 9.45% of Vornado Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,926,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,374 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 741,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,892,000 after purchasing an additional 689,100 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,222.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 675,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 623,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,900,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,483,000 after buying an additional 436,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.18.

VNO stock opened at $46.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.