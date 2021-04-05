Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,423,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after purchasing an additional 118,860 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32,175.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 122,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 121,622 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Aptiv stock opened at $140.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

