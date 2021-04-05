NOIA Network Price Reaches $0.28 (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One NOIA Network coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the US dollar. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00053756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00675072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00070619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028349 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

