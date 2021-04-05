NextGen Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 5th (OTCMKTS:NGACU)

NextGen Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NGACU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 5th. NextGen Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of NextGen Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NextGen Acquisition stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. NextGen Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

