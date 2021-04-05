NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) versus Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) Financial Review

Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) and NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

81.0% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and NextEra Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A NextEra Energy Partners $855.00 million 6.45 -$71.00 million ($1.51) -48.13

Enel Generación Chile has higher revenue and earnings than NextEra Energy Partners.

Dividends

Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. NextEra Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. NextEra Energy Partners pays out -162.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and NextEra Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67% NextEra Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enel Generación Chile and NextEra Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A NextEra Energy Partners 1 2 9 0 2.67

NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $74.09, suggesting a potential upside of 1.96%. Given NextEra Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy Partners is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats Enel Generación Chile on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

