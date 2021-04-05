NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.
NEXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextDecade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.11.
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
