NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

NEXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextDecade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NextDecade by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 337,079 shares during the last quarter. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextDecade by 706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 492,311 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in NextDecade by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

