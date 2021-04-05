Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $3.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $304.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 123,537 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 72,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,056 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 354,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

