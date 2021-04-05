Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Nevro reported earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.72). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $141.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.42 and a 200 day moving average of $161.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 1.02. Nevro has a 1 year low of $82.96 and a 1 year high of $188.14.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $136,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $375,323. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,290,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,965,000 after buying an additional 238,308 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,428,000 after buying an additional 204,465 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,034,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the third quarter worth approximately $20,539,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

