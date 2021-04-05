Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 812 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $780,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 110,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 51,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 58,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $112.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.45 and a 200-day moving average of $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $323.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $102.73 and a 52-week high of $122.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

