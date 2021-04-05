Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 19,432 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,432 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for about 1.1% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $13,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PWR opened at $89.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $90.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

