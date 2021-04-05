Neutrino Token (NSBT) Price Hits $20.55

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Neutrino Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $20.55 or 0.00034510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Token has a total market cap of $37.75 million and approximately $289,409.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutrino Token has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00075677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.41 or 0.00306361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00094566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.35 or 0.00747965 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00029568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 100.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Neutrino Token Token Profile

Neutrino Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 1,837,233 tokens. Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

