NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $21,263.90 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $21,263.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,063.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 782 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $33,719.84.

On Monday, March 1st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 517 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $21,191.83.

On Friday, February 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $33,497.09.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $30,123.17.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $41.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTGR shares. BWS Financial increased their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

