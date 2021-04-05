Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 743 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 88.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 9.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $536.22. 83,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,699,886. The firm has a market cap of $237.49 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.71 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $585.35.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.