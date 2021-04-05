Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 103.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after buying an additional 508,698 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,501,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 491,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after acquiring an additional 444,360 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,862,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,355,000 after acquiring an additional 326,247 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 117,859 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $12.58 on Monday. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,383,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,531.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,697 shares of company stock worth $231,918 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NLTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

