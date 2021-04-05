Neo Market Cap Hits $3.94 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $55.87 or 0.00095262 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Neo has traded 22% higher against the dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and $899.76 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00074115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.88 or 0.00304994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.15 or 0.00752186 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,767.55 or 1.00202684 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.