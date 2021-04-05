NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $42,531,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 57,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in NCR in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 49,428 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth $15,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.85. 1,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,635. NCR has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

