Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,000. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 3.2% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 121,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

VNLA stock opened at $50.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $50.52.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.