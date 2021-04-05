Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONLN. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $709,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 45,678 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000.

NYSEARCA:ONLN opened at $79.95 on Monday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $93.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.29.

