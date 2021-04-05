Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 487.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,355,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.33 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10.

