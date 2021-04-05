Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.35 Million in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up 1.2% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $38.37 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

