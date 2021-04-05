National Pension Service Raises Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 24,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,016.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $204.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $209.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

