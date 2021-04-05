National Pension Service Purchases New Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 166,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Albemarle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Shares of ALB opened at $150.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.78.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

