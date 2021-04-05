National Pension Service Has $24.09 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Markel worth $24,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,145.80.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,156.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a one year low of $761.06 and a one year high of $1,169.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,119.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,031.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

