National Pension Service Acquires 24,803 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 509,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,803 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $25,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 273.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 95,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 44,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.90.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,146. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFG opened at $60.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

