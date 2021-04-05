National Bankshares Trims Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Target Price to C$13.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on Goodfood Market and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.91.

Goodfood Market stock traded down C$0.07 on Monday, hitting C$8.59. 236,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,354. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25. The firm has a market cap of C$623.93 million and a P/E ratio of -330.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.98. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$3.25 and a 1 year high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

