MyWish (WISH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,019.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, MyWish has traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001173 BTC on major exchanges. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $18,019.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00053328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00019795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.81 or 0.00681396 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00071530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028458 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.