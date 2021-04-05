MyNeighborAlice Price Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $252.93 million and approximately $23.85 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for $14.54 or 0.00024408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00074946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.91 or 0.00310481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00094255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.70 or 0.00755100 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00029254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003823 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

