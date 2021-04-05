Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Takes $6.58 Million Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 144,990 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $839,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 77,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Open Text by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTEX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Shares of OTEX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.78. 14,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,023. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $855.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

