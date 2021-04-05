Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Purchases New Shares in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 247,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,000. Fortis makes up approximately 1.4% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned about 0.05% of Fortis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,047,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Fortis by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,317,000 after buying an additional 2,630,929 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,018,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after buying an additional 868,316 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after buying an additional 668,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Fortis by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,591,000 after buying an additional 546,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,026. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3962 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 80.21%.

FTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.