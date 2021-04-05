Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Makes New Investment in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,324,000. TC Energy accounts for about 2.8% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank grew its position in TC Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in TC Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 178,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in TC Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 507,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRP traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6852 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRP. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.72.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

