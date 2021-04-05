Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.42

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 6084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms acquired 9,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $129,875.76. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 188,414 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

