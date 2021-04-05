MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $35.15 on Thursday. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. JHL Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $48,180,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $24,113,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

