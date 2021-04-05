Morgan Stanley Sells 88,051 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,628,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $67,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 16,135 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $45.28 on Monday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $45.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.69.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

