Morgan Stanley Sells 372,908 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,690,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $63,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,386,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,510,000 after purchasing an additional 856,059 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 58.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 41,961 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

VEREIT stock opened at $39.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $40.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 53.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

