Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will post sales of $12.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.66 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $9.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $48.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.40 billion to $51.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $50.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.75 billion to $52.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.55. 337,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,645,891. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.