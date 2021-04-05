Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVEVF. UBS Group raised shares of AVEVA Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AVEVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Investec upgraded AVEVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AVEVA Group currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVEVF opened at $46.45 on Thursday. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.60.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.