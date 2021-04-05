Morgan Stanley Has $71.54 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 143,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $71,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

CHRW stock opened at $97.15 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.79 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average is $95.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

