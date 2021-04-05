Morgan Stanley Has $60.45 Million Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 122.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Seagen were worth $60,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SGEN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $143.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.58 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.44, for a total transaction of $5,061,631.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $16,938,154. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

