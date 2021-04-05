Morgan Stanley Boosts Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target to $165.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of PRI opened at $151.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.83. Primerica has a 12-month low of $78.49 and a 12-month high of $157.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 473.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Primerica by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.