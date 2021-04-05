Morgan Stanley Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $64.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens upped their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.71.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $71.91 on Thursday. Brinker International has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 126.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.99.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,348,352.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

