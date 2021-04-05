Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Intel by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 27,249 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $65.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $266.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

