Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 242.3% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 38,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,517,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,232,000 after purchasing an additional 187,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO opened at $51.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a PE ratio of 141.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

