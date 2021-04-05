Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,699,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $77.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $195.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

