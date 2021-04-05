Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 52 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $280.71 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $281.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,883,022.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.68.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

