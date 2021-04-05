Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,516. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.36.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

