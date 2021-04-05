Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the third quarter worth approximately $18,957,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Molecular Templates by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,381 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 261.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 158,342 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,116,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,929,402.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 235,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $2,653,195.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,961,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,880,875.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,660,774 shares of company stock valued at $20,459,586. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $12.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $697.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. Equities analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Molecular Templates Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

